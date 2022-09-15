Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1807 КМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1807
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1807 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3173 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2703 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
12
