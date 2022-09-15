Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1807 КМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1807 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3173 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2703 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

