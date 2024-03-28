Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1805 КМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1805 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3427 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3006 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1805 КМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

