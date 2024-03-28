Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1805 КМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1805 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3427 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3006 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
