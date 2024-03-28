2 Kopeks 1805 КМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1805 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

