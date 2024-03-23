2 Kopeks 1804 КМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1804 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 14,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

