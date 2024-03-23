Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1804 КМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1804 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 14,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Luxcoins (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ at auction Luxcoins - March 23, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2217 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ at auction ARTMAXIMUM - November 2, 2019
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ at auction AURORA - April 10, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ at auction Künker - June 21, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1804 КМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1804 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search