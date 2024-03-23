Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1804 КМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1804
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1804 with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 14,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2217 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
