Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 73,856,250

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1825 with mark ЕМ ПГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2313 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

