Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 73,856,250
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1825 with mark ЕМ ПГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2313 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
