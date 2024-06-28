2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ПГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1825 with mark ЕМ ПГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2313 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (39) AU (22) XF (8) VF (6) F (1) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS63 (7) MS62 (15) MS61 (9) AU58 (7) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) BN (37) Service ННР (15) NGC (19) RNGA (3) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (10)

Coins.ee (2)

CoinsNB (1)

Denga1700 (4)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (3)

Künker (1)

MS67 (15)

MUNZE (5)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (17)

RedSquare (1)

Russian Heritage (9)

Russiancoin (13)

SINCONA (1)