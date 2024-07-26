2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1824 with mark ЕМ ПГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8524 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (19) XF (11) VF (3) F (2) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS62 (7) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) AU50 (1) XF40 (2) F15 (2) DETAILS (1) RB (3) BN (12) Service NGC (8) ННР (3) CGC (1) RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

AURORA (7)

Coins and Medals (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (3)

MS67 (5)

MUNZE (2)

Pars Coins (1)

Rare Coins (4)

RedSquare (5)

Roma Numismatics (3)

Russian Heritage (10)

Russiancoin (21)

SINCONA (1)