Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,292,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1824 with mark ЕМ ПГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8524 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (2)
- Pars Coins (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RedSquare (5)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Russian Heritage (10)
- Russiancoin (21)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pars Coins
Date August 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
