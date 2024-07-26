Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,292,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1824 with mark ЕМ ПГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8524 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Pars Coins - August 15, 2023
Seller Pars Coins
Date August 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

