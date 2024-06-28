2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ПГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1823 with mark ЕМ ПГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) VF (5) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)