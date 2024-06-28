Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ПГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1823 with mark ЕМ ПГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1163 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
921 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
