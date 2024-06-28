Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ПГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ПГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ПГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1823 with mark ЕМ ПГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ПГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ПГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ПГ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ПГ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1163 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ПГ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
921 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ПГ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ПГ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ПГ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ПГ at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ПГ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ПГ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

421
