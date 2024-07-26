Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 44,935,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1823 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1641 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (4)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (6)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (33)
- Russiancoin (10)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search