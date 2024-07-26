Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 44,935,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1823 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1641 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1823 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search