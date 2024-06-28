Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,170,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1821 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russiancoin (19)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search