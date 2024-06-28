Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,170,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1821 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (19)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction MS67 - December 28, 2022
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ ФГ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

