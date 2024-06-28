2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1821 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36298 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 100. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (7) VF (6) F (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) VF35 (2) BN (4) Service RNGA (2) PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (3)

Numimarket (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rare Coins (1)

RedSquare (4)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (8)