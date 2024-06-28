Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,170,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1821 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36298 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 100. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction RedSquare - August 16, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date August 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search