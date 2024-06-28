Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1821 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,170,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1821 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36298 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 100. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RedSquare (4)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (8)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
