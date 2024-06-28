Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,468,750

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1819 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 500. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Aste (1)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (6)
  • MUNZE (7)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Aste - April 5, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Aste - April 5, 2024
Seller Aste
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1819 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search