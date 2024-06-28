2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1819 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 500. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (12) XF (11) VF (7) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (5) MS60 (1) AU55 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) BN (12) Service NGC (9) RNGA (2)

