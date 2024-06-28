Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1819 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,468,750
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1819 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 500. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
123
