2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1818 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place January 25, 2019.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2)