Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ ФГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ ФГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1818 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place January 25, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ ФГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ ФГ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ ФГ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ ФГ at auction Empire - January 25, 2019
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

