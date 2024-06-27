2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1818 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7280 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (13) XF (20) VF (9) No grade (56) Condition (slab) MS62 (8) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF40 (5) DETAILS (1) BN (13) Service PCGS (3) NGC (9) RNGA (5) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (1)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (9)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (1)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (52)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WDA - MiM (2)