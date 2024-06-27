Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,625,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1818 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7280 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Aste (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- Russiancoin (52)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search