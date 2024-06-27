Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,625,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1818 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7280 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (52)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Aste - April 5, 2024
Seller Aste
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1818 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

