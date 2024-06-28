Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 64,150,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1816 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 440. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
