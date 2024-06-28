2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1816 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 440. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (34) XF (22) VF (15) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (8) AU50 (1) XF45 (7) XF40 (1) VF35 (4) VF30 (3) DETAILS (2) BN (21) Service PCGS (5) RNGA (10) NGC (8) CGC (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (4)

CNG (2)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Felzmann (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (14)

Katz (8)

Künker (1)

MS67 (7)

MUNZE (9)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Pars Coins (1)

Rare Coins (9)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (2)

Russian Heritage (15)

Russiancoin (7)

SINCONA (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)