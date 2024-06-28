Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 64,150,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1816 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 440. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1816 ЕМ НМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

