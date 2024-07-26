Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 110,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2090 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 92 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

