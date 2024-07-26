Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 110,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2090 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (17)
- Baldwin's (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (18)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- MS67 (7)
- MUNZE (10)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (10)
- Russiancoin (34)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 92 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
