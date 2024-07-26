2 Kopeks 1814 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2090 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

