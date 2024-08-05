Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 64,479,250

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1813 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25341 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN CPRC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Aste - April 5, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Aste - April 5, 2024
Seller Aste
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

