Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 64,479,250
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (278) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1813 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25341 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
