2 Kopeks 1813 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1813 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25341 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (62) AU (74) XF (60) VF (36) F (2) No grade (41) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (7) MS62 (23) MS61 (5) MS60 (3) AU58 (15) AU55 (10) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (13) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF25 (2) F15 (1) DETAILS (9) BN (51) Service CPRC (1) NGC (22) PCGS (10) CGC (12) RNGA (5) ННР (13)

