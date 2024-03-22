Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 with mark ЕМ НМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search