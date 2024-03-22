2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 with mark ЕМ НМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)