Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ. Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 132,085,700
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1812
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (422) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 with mark ЕМ НМ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (23)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (47)
- BAC (5)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (6)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (20)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Haljak coin auction (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (34)
- Janas (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (31)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (10)
- La Galerie Numismatique (9)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (24)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (13)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (28)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (12)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (21)
- Russiancoin (58)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Via (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (7)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 21
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search