Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ. Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 132,085,700

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (422) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 with mark ЕМ НМ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Category
Year
