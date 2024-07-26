2 Kopeks 1812 ЕМ НМ. Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1812 with mark ЕМ НМ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (98) AU (113) XF (106) VF (33) F (2) No grade (68) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (16) MS62 (16) MS61 (15) MS60 (6) AU58 (18) AU55 (10) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (14) XF40 (3) VF35 (3) VF25 (3) F15 (1) DETAILS (6) RB (7) BN (56) Service NGC (44) CGC (2) RNGA (6) ННР (8) PCGS (10)

