Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Wide wreath (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Wide wreath

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Wide wreath - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Wide wreath - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 79,364,050

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Wide wreath. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 863. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

