Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Wide wreath (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Wide wreath
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 79,364,050
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Wide wreath. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 863. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
