Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Narrow wreath (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Narrow wreath

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Narrow wreath - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Narrow wreath - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 79,364,050

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Narrow wreath. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 905 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,500. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (3)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price

