Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Narrow wreath (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Narrow wreath
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 79,364,050
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Narrow wreath. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 905 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,500. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Rare Coins (3)
