2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Narrow wreath (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Narrow wreath. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 905 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,500. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition VF (1) F (2)