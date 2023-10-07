Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 297,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1803 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******

Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
