Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 297,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1803 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Знак - April 8, 2022
Seller Знак
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1803 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search