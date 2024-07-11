Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 45,798,350
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1802 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 480,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
