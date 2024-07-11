Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,798,350

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (412) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1802 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 480,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (58)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (26)
  • Baldwin's (4)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Coins.ee (11)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (16)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (11)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • Hong Kong (1)
  • Imperial Coin (37)
  • Katz (14)
  • Künker (18)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (11)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • OLNZ (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (58)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (23)
  • Russiancoin (22)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1802 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search