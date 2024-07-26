Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ. Big crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Big crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 79,364,050
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (351) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Big crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5261 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGS
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
