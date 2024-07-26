2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ. Big crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Big crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5261 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition UNC (41) AU (117) XF (113) VF (36) F (1) No grade (41) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (10) MS62 (6) MS61 (10) MS60 (2) AU58 (15) AU55 (21) AU53 (4) AU50 (8) XF45 (13) XF40 (8) VF35 (5) VF30 (4) DETAILS (7) BN (42) Service NGS (1) CGC (4) NGC (26) PCGS (12) RNGA (5) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (24)

AURORA (33)

Baldwin's (2)

CNG (3)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (6)

Denga1700 (7)

Empire (16)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Haljak coin auction (7)

HARMERS (3)

Heritage (5)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (34)

Katz (28)

Künker (13)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (12)

MUNZE (13)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (4)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (54)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (6)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (11)

Russiancoin (27)

SINCONA (6)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (2)

Via (5)

Знак (1)