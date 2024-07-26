Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ. Big crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Big crown

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ Big crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ Big crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 79,364,050

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (351) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Big crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5261 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (24)
  • AURORA (33)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (6)
  • Denga1700 (7)
  • Empire (16)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Haljak coin auction (7)
  • HARMERS (3)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (34)
  • Katz (28)
  • Künker (13)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (12)
  • MUNZE (13)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (54)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • RND (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • Russiancoin (27)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Via (5)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

