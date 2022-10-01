Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ. Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Narrow crown
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1815 with mark ЕМ НМ. Narrow crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 33,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition F15 BN
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
