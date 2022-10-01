1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ. Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1815 with mark ЕМ НМ. Narrow crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 33,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

