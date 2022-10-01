Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ. Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Narrow crown

Obverse 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ Narrow crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ Narrow crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Sincona

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1815 with mark ЕМ НМ. Narrow crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 33,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition F15 BN
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Empire - December 6, 2013
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

