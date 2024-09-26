Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark ИМ МК. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1811 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search