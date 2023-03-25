1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark ЕМ НМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) VF (8) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) XF40 (2)