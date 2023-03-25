Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 574,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark ЕМ НМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 11482 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 31, 2019
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
