Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1811 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Diagonally reeded edge
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 574,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark ЕМ НМ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (6)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 11482 RUB
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
