Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1811 СПБ ПС "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
5427 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search