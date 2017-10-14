Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1811 СПБ ПС "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ ПС "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ ПС "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Künker - June 21, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
5427 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ ПС at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

