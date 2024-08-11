Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search