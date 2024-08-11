Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2020.

Russia 1 Kopek 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
