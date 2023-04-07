Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1823 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
