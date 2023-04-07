1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1823 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition AU (1)