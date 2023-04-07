Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1823 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Сondition
