Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1821 КМ АД. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1821 with mark КМ АД. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,750. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search