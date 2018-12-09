1 Kopek 1821 КМ АД. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1821 with mark КМ АД. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,750. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1)