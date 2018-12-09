Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1821 КМ АД. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АД Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АД Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1821 with mark КМ АД. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,750. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
3800 $
Price in auction currency 3800 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АД at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1821 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search