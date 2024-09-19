1 Kopek 1818 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1818 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 50. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

