Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1818 with mark КМ ДБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search