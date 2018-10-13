Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1818 with mark КМ ДБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS65
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

