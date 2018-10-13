1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1818 with mark КМ ДБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) RB (2) Service RNGA (2)