Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1817 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
1152 $
Price in auction currency 89000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
1264 $
Price in auction currency 80500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search