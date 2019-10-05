Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1817 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
1152 $
Price in auction currency 89000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
1264 $
Price in auction currency 80500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1817 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS66
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Category
Year
Search