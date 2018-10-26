Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1816 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
