1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1816 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.
