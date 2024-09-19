Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1815 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1815
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
