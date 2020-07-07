Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1814 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
