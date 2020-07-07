1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1814 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Сondition UNC (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS62 (1) RB (5) BN (1) Service RNGA (5)