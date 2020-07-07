Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1814 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search