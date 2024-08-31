Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1810 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark КМ ПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
