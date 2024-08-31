1 Kopek 1810 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark КМ ПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1)