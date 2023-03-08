Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1809 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 325 CHF
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS65 RB
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1809 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
