Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1809 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 325 CHF
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Empire - December 1, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS65 RB
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

