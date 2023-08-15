Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1808 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1975 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 242. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1808 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

