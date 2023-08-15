Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1808 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1975 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 242. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1808 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
