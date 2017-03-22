Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1804
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1804 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
2664 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1804 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
