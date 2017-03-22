1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1804 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) SP65 (1) RB (1) BN (5) Service PCGS (2) RNGA (1) NGC (3)