Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". The date is small. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: The date is small. Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" The date is small Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" The date is small Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. The date is small. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
2872 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - November 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
920 $
Price in auction currency 920 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

