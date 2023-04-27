Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". The date is small. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: The date is small. Restrike
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. The date is small. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
2872 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search