1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". The date is small. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. The date is small. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (2)