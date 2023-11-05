Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Date big. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Date big. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Date big. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 506 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS67
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
