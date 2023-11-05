1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Date big. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Date big. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS62 (4) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)