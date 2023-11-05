Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825". Date big. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Date big. Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Date big Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ "Type 1810-1825" Date big Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. Date big. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 506 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS67
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search