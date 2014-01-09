Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (2)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (1)
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
1198 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search