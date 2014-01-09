Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
1198 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition MS67 RD NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

