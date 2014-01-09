1 Kopek 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) RD (3) BN (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)