Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Empire (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2518 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
953 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - February 10, 2021
Seller MS67
Date February 10, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - October 18, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - March 1, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

