1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (6) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (5) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (1) RB (4) BN (6) Service NGC (13)

