Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (4)
- Empire (2)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2518 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
953 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 10, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search