Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1821 with mark ИМ ЯВ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33920 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ at auction Rauch - June 18, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date June 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ at auction Künker - November 27, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
