1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1821 with mark ИМ ЯВ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33920 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

