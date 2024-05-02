Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1821 ИМ ЯВ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1821 with mark ИМ ЯВ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33920 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date November 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
