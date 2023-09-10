Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1814 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1814 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1814 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1814 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 10, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Felzmann - November 6, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

