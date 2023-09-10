1 Kopek 1814 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1814 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 10, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)