Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1814 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1814 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search