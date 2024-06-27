Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1813 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
