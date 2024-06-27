Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1813 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

