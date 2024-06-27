1 Kopek 1813 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1813 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition AU (7) XF (7) VF (6) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)