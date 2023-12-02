1 Kopek 1812 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1812 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64530 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place January 27, 2021.

Сondition AU (5) XF (2) VF (8) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU50 (2) VF30 (1) BN (2) Service PCGS (2)