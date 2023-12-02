Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1812 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1812 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1812 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1812 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64530 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place January 27, 2021.

Russia 1 Kopek 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN PCGS
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Agora - December 27, 2022
Seller Agora
Date December 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Russiancoin - March 20, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 20, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1812 ИМ ПС at auction Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1812 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
