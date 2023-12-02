Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1812 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1812
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1812 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64530 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place January 27, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN PCGS
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 20, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
