Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark ИМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction MS67 - April 6, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1811 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search