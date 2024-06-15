1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark ИМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (11) XF (20) VF (14) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (12) Service NGC (8) RNGA (1) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (8)

Coins and Medals (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (4)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (4)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (6)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

SINCONA (4)

Spink (1)

WAG (1)

Знак (1)