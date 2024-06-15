Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1811 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark ИМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
