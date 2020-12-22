Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark СПБ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
1053 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction MUNZE - June 10, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date June 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 31, 2019
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1811 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search