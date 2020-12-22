Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark СПБ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
1053 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
