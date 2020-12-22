1 Kopek 1811 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark СПБ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition AU (6) XF (11) VF (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) VF20 (2) BN (4) Service NGC (2) CGC (1) RNGA (1)

