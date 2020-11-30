Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1810 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark СПБ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7295 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search