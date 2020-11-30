Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1810 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1810 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1810 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark СПБ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7295 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 СПБ МК at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 СПБ МК at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 СПБ МК at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 СПБ МК at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 СПБ МК at auction Künker - June 23, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

