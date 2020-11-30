1 Kopek 1810 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark СПБ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7295 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.

Сondition XF (2) VF (5) Condition (slab) XF40 (2) VF20 (2) BN (2) Service RNGA (2)